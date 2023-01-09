PZ Sustains Profit Growth Despite Increase in OPEX





Amid hike in operating expenses, PZ Cusson Nigeria Plc unaudited year result and accounts for the period ended May 31, 2022 showed sustained growth in profit driven by double-digit growth in revenue.

Interplay between hike in foreign exchange loss and significant increase in cost of sales had threatened the multinational company’s profit & loss figures recovery in the year under review.

The company declared a dividend of N4billion representing a payment of N 1.01 per ordinary share,

The company’s revenue hits another milestone in 2022, driven by growth recorded in its home and personal care products and durable electrical appliances amid low purchasing power due to double-digit inflation, among other factors.

The breakdown of revenue in the last five-year revealed that PZ Cusson Nigeria reported N100.04billion revenue, an increase of 21.1 per cent from N82.58billion revenue reported in 2021. The firm had reported N66.99billion revenue in 2020,…





