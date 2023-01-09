Unending Pains of Ailing Victims of Lagos Building Collapses (1)





Tracing survivors of building collapse in Lagos in recent times, Omolabake Fasogbon reports how the state government reneged on its promise to fully fund medical bills of victims, leaving them to cope alone with their respective vulnerable health conditions after the accidents enabled by weak regulatory agencies

Returning to Itafaaji community, Lagos Island, three years after the ill-fated building collapse that brought its to limelight, a few infrastructural developments have taken shape in the community.

The road leading to the relatively busy area, predominantly occupied by traders is now tarred, bubbling with new constructions that make the area a toast of investors.

A construction activity was ongoing at 63, Massey Street, site of the collapsed building now taken over by the government in line with Chapter 59 Section 74 of Lagos Urban and Regional Planning Development (URPD) Law of 2010.

The provision states that in the event of the collapse of any…





Source: Thisday Newspaper