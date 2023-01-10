2023: Former Minister Vows to Unseat Bauchi Gov









Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The immediate past Wazirin Bauchi and former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in the second republic, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Kirfi, has vowed to ensure that Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is defeated in 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

The 90-year-old elder statesman promised to deploy all arsenal at his disposal to ensure that Governor Mohammed did not return for a second tenure.

Kirfi, who was reacting to his removal by Bauchi Emirate Council as the Wazirin Bauchi said his removal was a betrayal of trust as he was one of the people who made sacrifices to bring Governor Mohammed to power in 2019.

According to the elder statesman in an interview with journalists in Bauchi yesterday, “I was instrumental in bringing him to power in 2019. I did all I could to see that he emerged victorious against a government that enjoys federal might at that time.”

“We will kick him out of office as I worked assiduously to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper