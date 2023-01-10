2023: Oyo PDP Senatorial Candidate Vows to Promote Strong Institutions through Legislation





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Oyo South, Chief Joseph Tegbe, has promised to exploit legislation to promote strong institutions in the country if elected.

This is just as Tegbe, who spoke in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, during a media parley held at his campaign office, frowned at the distribution of motorcycles as empowerment equipment, advocating investment in human capital development.

The Mogaji of Labo compound in Ibadan and a renowned financial expert said investment in vocations and small scale businesses would also go a long way in eradicating poverty from the society, promising to sponsor bills and motions which would ensure long lasting solutions to the myriad of crisis bedevilling the country’s education as well as health sectors.

He insisted that his senatorial ambition is driven by vision, excellence and impact, noting that he has never relented from imparting on the people.

According to him,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper