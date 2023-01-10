AbdulRazaq, Ilorin Emir Mourn as Kwara Assembly Leader, Olawoyin Dies





APC suspends campaign

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Majority Leader of the Kwara State House of Assembly and All Progressives Congress (APC) state Assembly candidate for the forthcoming elections, Hon Magaji Olawoyin, is dead.

Olawoyin, 57, died yesterday morning of a brief illness.

A statement signed by the House of Assembly Chairman Committee on Information, Youth, Sport and Tourism, Hon. Awolola Olumide, said the sudden death of the Assembly Leader occurred in the early hours of this morning(Monday) of a brief illness.

Awolola said his burial would hold at 4p.m. (Monday) at Magajin Ngeri family house in Surulere area of Ilorin.

According to him, “Kwara State House of Assembly announces with regret the demise of Hon. Magaji Abubakar Olawoyin, member representing Ilorin Central State constituency and Leader of the Assembly.

“The sudden event occurred in the early hours of January 9, 2023, after he was briefly illness. Janazah will hold at 4p.m. at…





Source: Thisday Newspaper