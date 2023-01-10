Again, INEC Raises the Alarm, Says Insecurity May Force Cancellation of Elections





•IPAC accuses governors of using touts to intimidate opponents, destroy campaign materials

•Vows to resist plot to sack INEC boss, scuttle election

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday expressed concerns over the forthcoming general election due to the rising threats of insecurity, warning that the forthcoming polls face threat of cancellation if the level of insecurity across the country continues.

This was just as the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), during a media briefing yesterday, alleged that some state governors were using touts to intimidate their opponents and destroy campaign materials of opposition parties.

The commission also warned that a cancellation and/or postponement of elections in sufficient constituencies due to the prevailing security situation in the areas may not only hinder the declaration of elections results, but also precipitate a constitutional crisis.

Thisday Newspaper