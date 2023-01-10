Ahead of Presidential Election, Tinubu Yet to Sign Peace Accord, Committee Reveals





•Insists proxy not allowed

•APC chairman signed for Tinubu, says aide

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

With about 46 days to the presidential poll, the leadership of the National Peace Committee (NPC) yesterday said it was still awaiting the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to sign the Peace Accord aimed at encouraging the peaceful conduct of the election.

Despite claim by the APC that its candidate was represented by the party’s national chairman who signed the Peace Accord on his behalf, the space allotted to the APC presidential candidate to sign remains empty.

However, while clarifying the situation, a member of the NPC, Rev. Fr. Atta Barkindo, told THISDAY yesterday that the committee as a matter rule does not allow vice presidential candidates or party chairmen to sign on behalf the presidential candidates.

He said all the candidates that have so far signed the peace agreement did so in person, not through any…





Source: Thisday Newspaper