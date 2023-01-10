As Tinubu Storms Ondo for Campaign…





Fidelis David reports that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, last Saturday moved his campaign train to Akure, Ondo State capital, to canvass for votes from the people of the Sunshine state

Nigerians and the rest of the world believe that a tough race is in sight for next month’s Presidential and National Assembly elections slated for Saturday, 25th February; as well as Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, 11th March.

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); former Vice President, Atiku Abubakarof the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP); and former Kano State Governor, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), have continued to boast of a large fan base across the length and breath of Nigeria.

Just like Atiku Abubakar, the sunshine state was the first point of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper