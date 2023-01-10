Borno Senatorial Seat: Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Kumaila’s Nomination as PDP’s Candidate 





Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Tuesday dismissed a suit challenging the nomination of Mr Muhammed kumaila as candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Borno Central Senatorial District election.

Justice Nwite dismissed the suit brought by Mr Jubrin Tatabe for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

Tatabe had dragged his party, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Muhammed kumaila and three others to court alleging unlawful substitution of his candidacy in the February 25 senatorial election for the Borno Central Senatorial seat.

The plaintiff had emerged winner of the May 23, 2022, primary election of the PDP for the selection of candidate for the Borno Central Senatorial seat.

He however, vied a letter dated July 14, 2022 voluntarily witdrew as candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming senatorial election in Borno State.

Following, his withdrawal, the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper