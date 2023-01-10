Buhari in Yola, Canvasses Support for Tinubu, Binani, Other APC Candidates





•Tells Adamawa people Tinubu/Shettima can be trusted to deliver

•Urges them to make history by electing first female governor

•PDP mocks ex-Lagos governor

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Daji Sani in Yola

Four months after launching the presidential campaign of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos, the Plateau State capital, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday returned to the rostrum as he stormed Yola, the Adamawa State capital, to canvass for votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates of the party ahead of the February and March, 2023 election.

Adamawa was last week listed by the APC Presidential Campaign Council as one of the 10 states where Buhari would openly campaign for Tinubu before the February 25 presidential poll.

The president also used the campaign held at the Muhammadu Buhari Square in Yola, to advise the people of the state to make history by voting Senator Aisha Dahiru…





Source: Thisday Newspaper