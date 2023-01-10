Buhari Renews Obadiah Nkom’s Appointment as DG, NMCO





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Obadiah Simon Nkom, as the Director General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (NMCO) for a second and final term of four years effective January 12, 2023.

According to a release issued Tuesday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, Nkom was first appointed on January 12, 2019 for an initial period of four years.

Under the leadership of Nkom in the past four years, the NMCO recorded 86% increase in revenue generation, raking in over N8.9 billion between 2019 and 2021 compared to N4.8 billion generated in the corresponding period of 2016 – 2018.

This also accounts for about 50% of the contribution of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to the economy.

His recently-unveiled reforms in the automation of the Mining Cadastre system have revolutionalised online and real time mineral title administration and management.

It is also to the credit of Nkom during…





Source: Thisday Newspaper