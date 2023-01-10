CJN Reads Riot Act to Politicians, Others Fond of Disregarding Rule of Law, Contempt of Judiciary





* Urges states attorneys general, others to rise in defence of rule of law

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on Tuesday warned politicians and others who are in the habit of disregarding the rule of law and contempt of the judiciary that it would no longer be business as usual under his watch.

Ariwoola, who sounded out the warning at the Conference of Attorneys General which held in Abuja, advised that the silence of the judiciary must not be mistaken for weakness or vulnerability.

While stating that the rule of law has been assailed from all fronts, especially by those who ought to uphold and guard it jealously, the CJN, who was represented by a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, lamented that judicial officers and court facilities have been variously attacked, molested, harassed and desecrated across the country.

“I wish to let whoever cares to listen know that nobody no matter his or…





Source: Thisday Newspaper