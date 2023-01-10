Cordros Economic Outlook for 2023 Reveals High Inflation, Volatile Equity Market 





Cordros Capital Limited has predicted high inflation and volatile equity market in the Nigerian economy for 2023.

At a press conference in Lagos Monday, with the theme ‘Charting Through a Pervasive Slowdown’” the firm disclosed their market and economic expectations for the year and their advice on the best investment opportunities.

The Managing Director of Cordros Securities Ltd, Christian Orajekwe, and Head of Research and Strategy, Jolomi Odonghanro, alongside his associates Opeoluwa Oluwa and Abdulazeez Kuranfa provided an in-depth overview of the global and domestic macroeconomy.

They disclosed the possibility of high inflation and a volatile equity market in 2023.

For the global macroeconomy, they revealed that in 2022, crude oil prices reached a 14-year high of $127.98/bbl and were underpinned by the Russia/Ukraine crisis, COVID-19 restrictions in China and general global economic conditions.

They foresee that oil demand will grow at a slower pace in 2023…





Source: Thisday Newspaper