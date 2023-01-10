Ekiti Promises to Support Traders of Burnt Shasha Market





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Following a fire outbreak which razed a section of Shasha Market in Ikere Ekiti in Ekiti State last Saturday, the state government has promised to support traders, who lost their valuables to the inferno.

A section of the market located on Ado-Ikere road was around 4p.m. last Saturday gutted by fire, with property worth millions of naira destroyed in the inferno.

The state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, who visited the market yesterday, lamented how multi-million naira wares in Amanda structures had been razed down, and urged traders across the state to be conscious of their actions during this dry season period to avert calamity.

Visiting the market alongside members of the State Executive Council, Oyebanji assured the Hausa and Yoruba traders that were affected by the fire of support to recover their losses.

