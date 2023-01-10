Elect Tinubu/Shettima, Sustain Progress Achieved in Security, Economy, Buhari Tells North East Voters





*Says whoever is against Nigeria’s unity will be roundly defeated

*Charges Tinubu, other APC candidates not to disappoint electorate when elected

*Tinubu pledges to end recurring ASUU strike

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) moved to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital on Tuesday with the Chairman of the Council, President Muhammadu Buhari, calling on eligible voters in the State and the northeastern part of the country to ensure that his party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is elected in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking at the APC presidential campaign rally at August 27 Stadium in Damaturu, the President said a vote for Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, would guarantee the sustenance of progress made in the security, economy and education sectors of the country.

President Buhari, according to a release issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper