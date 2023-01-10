Emefiele: DSS Action, Threat to 2023 Polls, Says Africa Bar Association 





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The African Bar Association (AFBA), the global body for all practising lawyers in Africa, has warned the Department of State Services (DSS) or any other security agency to desist from their planned arrest of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The CBN governor is currently being intimidated over alleged trump up charge of terrorism financing despite a court decision baring the agency from doing so.

The AFBA, in a statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja Tuesday, said arresting the apex bank’s boss could lead to anarchy and possibly derail the 2023 general election.

The association, in the statement signed by its chairman on the Human and Constitutional Rights Committee, Sonnie Ekwowusi, specifically asked the DSS to comply fully with the decision of the Federal High Court.

Ekwowusi said the court bared the DSS or any other security agency from arresting or inviting the CBN governor over the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper