Guaranty Trust Bank UK Reaches Settlement with FCA





Nume Ekeghe

Guaranty Trust Bank UK Limited (GTBank UK) has reached a settlement with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), accepting findings in relation to historical Anti-Money Laundering (AML) controls in its operations in the period October 2014 to July 2019.

The Bank said it had cooperated fully with the FCA investigation and had agreed a penalty sum of GBP7,671,800, which has been calculated by reference to a proportion of the revenues of GTBank UK over the relevant period and includes a 30% discount for early settlement.

The FCA’s investigation focused on GTBank UK’s AML controls and steps taken by GTBank UK to remediate these to ensure they operated in line with the relevant requirements. The findings are final, and no further action is anticipated in respect of this matter. The FCA acknowledged in its findings that GTBank UK had spent considerable time and resource in order to bring its AML standards up to the required level.

Source: Thisday Newspaper