Ndidi, Iheanacho, Aribo, Awoniyi in Carabao Cup Action Live on GOtv





The quarter-final games of the Carabao Cup set for broadcast live on GOtv as eight teams compete for slots in the semi-finals.

Manchester United will host Charlton Athletic at Old Trafford tonight. The game will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) at 9:00pm.

Erik Ten Hag is keen on ending the Red Devils’ six-year trophy drought. Since they won a Carabao Cup and Europa League double in 2017, they have not laid hands on any other silverware.

Another game of the night is a clash between Newcastle United and Leicester City having Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho. Newcastle is gradually becoming a force to reckon with since it was acquired by Saudi Arabian owners in 2021.

Eddie Howe’s men sit third on the league table and they will be hoping to brush past any challenge posed by the 3-time winners managed by Brendan Rodgers. The match will be broadcast on SuperSport La Liga (GOtv channel 32) at 9:00pm.

On Wednesday night, Southampton…





Source: Thisday Newspaper