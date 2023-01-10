Ogun Central: You Can’t Reinforce Failure, PDP Candidate, Aderinokun, Slams APC





Sunday Okobi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ogun Central senatorial district, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, yesterday declared that the All Progressive Congress (APC) would not be allowed to reinforce failure in the district.

Aderinokun stated this while reacting to remarks credited to Akeem Adesina, spokesman of the APC, that the candidate of the ruling party was the most preferred candidate across the six local government areas of the senatorial zone.

The PDP candidate in a statement said he was ahead of the APC’s candidate in the district, Shuaib Salisu, in all areas of community development and empowerment programmes. Aderinokun expressed optimism that his contributions to the grassroots, acceptability by the people and his hard work would see him emerge victorious in the February 25 senatorial election.

According to the statement, “Comparing Aderinokun with a former government official who served as…





Source: Thisday Newspaper