Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim: Nigeria Needs a CEO, Not a Commander-in-Chief,to Rebuild Nation





Special INTERVIEW

Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, the presidential standard-bearer of the Young Progressives Party in the forthcoming February 25 election, has expansive solutions to Nigeria’s perennial crises. He believes Nigeria needs a builder, a visionary, a thinker and a global citizen. In this interview with Bayo Akinloye, he stresses that the country needs a “CEO of the federal republic of Nigeria, someone seasoned in building, creating, developing and growing our nation like a Fortune 500 company, rather than a politician who’s there to service his party and his personal ambition.” He also bares his mind on the recent bomb explosion that rocked the palace of the revered Kogi monarch, Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim. Excerpts:

You’re the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP). Why YPP and not Labour Party, APC or PDP considered bigger political platforms with the national spread in terms of support base?

I joined YPP because I…





Source: Thisday Newspaper