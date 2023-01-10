Unending Pains of Ailing Victims of Lagos Building Collapses (II)





In the second part of this report, Omolabake Fasogbon, who tracked survivors of different building collapse in Lagos, reports that the survivors have tasked government to fulfill their promise and take care of their respective medical expenses

Findings Hold Government Liable in ‘Tort’

A real estate lawyer, Aderemi Fagbemi, like Ohioze, argued that government is liable in tort for negligence to victims where it fails to diligently perform its responsibilities under requite building regulations.

Investigation into recent occurrences point to negligence and flaws by the government.

Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Mr Lanre Mojola once admitted to the role of government in protecting and securing everyone using public place, and also ensuring victims are covered by insurance or compensated where death occurred.

Fagbemi said that government should be held complicit where constructions are permitted with no evidence of insurance by the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper