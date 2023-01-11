Buhari: I Can’t Be Blackmailed over Illicit Enrichment, Inexplicable Wealth





•Says he has no investment, property outside Nigeria

•Insists he has fulfilled his promise to tackle Boko Haram

•Vows to serve God, country till last day in office

•Promises to remain in Nigeria after May

•We’re not a rubber stamp N’Assembly, Lawan insists

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that no individual or group can accuse him of corruptly enriching himself since he assumed office as a civilian president on May 29, 2015.

The president, according to a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, spoke on Monday night at a banquet in his honour in Damaturu, Yobe State capital.

According to the statement, Buhari said nobody could blackmail him on inexplicable wealth and illicit enrichment while in office.

He added that ‘‘I do not have one square-inch outside Nigeria.’’

According to him, “one thing that I am grateful to God for is that nobody can…





Source: Thisday Newspaper