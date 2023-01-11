CBN Takes Naira Redsign Campaign to Traders in Minna, Promises More Supply of New Notes





By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Central Bank of Nigeria CBN took the campaign for the new naira notes to traders in Minna, Niger state on Tuesday where it assured that more of the new notes were now ready for use by Nigerians.

The apex bank however warned traders to be wary of unscrupulous Nigerians who could counterfeit the notes and put them in circulation.

At the Abdulkhadir Kure Ultra modern Market in Minna the Bank also admonished traders dealing with people in the rural areas to deemphasize cash transactions.

CBN branch Controller in Minna Mr Ademola Mohammed Saheed told the traders that the new notes were of very high quality before explaining the various security features embedded in the currency to the traders.

According to Mr Saheed the currency redesign is to encourage the cashless policy of the government and deemphasize the consistent use of heavy cash transactions.

“We are not going back to the old ways of swimming in cash, we are trying to move…





Source: Thisday Newspaper