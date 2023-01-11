CBN Threatens to Sanction Banks over Failure to Load ATMs with New Banknotes





•Insists there are enough new N200, N500, N1,000 to go round

Nume Ekeghe in Lagos and James Emejo in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned that it will penalise banks that fail to comply with its directive to dispense the newly redesigned N200, N500 and N1,000 through their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

The warning was issued yesterday by the CBN Director, Currency Operations Department, Ahmed Umar, during a training session for state directors of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Abuja.

Also, in Lagos yesterday, the apex bank urged banks to comply with the directive to load their ATMs with the new notes to ensure that they circulate widely.

Umar explained that the purpose of the CBN directive was to implement the January 31 deadline for the withdrawal of old naira notes in circulation.

The apex bank had ordered banks to suspend dispensing the new currency notes over the counter, and to only make them available via ATMs.

Umar…





Source: Thisday Newspaper