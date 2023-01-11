Edo APC Presidential Campaign Council Urges Atiku, Obi, Others to Step Down for Tinubu





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Media and Publicity Directorate of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Mr.Peter Obi, to step down for the APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The media and publicity team stated this at an interaction with journalists in Benin City where its Chairman, Mr. John Mayaki, also clarified Tinubu’s comment about “yahoo boys” at the presidential rally in Benin City.

The media interactive session also afforded other leaders of the directorate like Osamede Nath, Ohio Odihiri, Mr. Dan Osa-Ogbegie, Mr. Dennis Eribo and Mr. Augustine Osaghae to bare their minds on the coming election.

They added that the Edo State Government under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole adopted the oracle financial system, which was first used by Tinubu in Lagos State.

Source: Thisday Newspaper