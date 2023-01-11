Exam Charges: Why Parents Must Engage Schools before Enrolment​





With the inflated West African Senior School Certificate Examination registration fee charged by private schools, as against the N18,000 mandated by the West African Examinations Council, Funmi Ogundare writes on why parents must engage the school on registration charges and what they are putting in place​ before enrolling​ their children for the exam

Mrs Sola Adediran is the parent of a student planning to sit for the 2023​ West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). She was given a bill of N350,000 as a tuition fee for the second term before​ schools vacated for the Christmas and New Year holidays. As part of this bill, she would have to pay N110,000 for WASSCE for her son against the N18,000 charged for each student by the council.​

Adediran, a teacher, said she doesn’t have a choice but to pay the outrageous N110,000 registration, but due to the inflation rate,​ she will have to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper