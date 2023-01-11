FCCPC  Promises Stricter Regulation for  Consumer Protection – THISDAYLIVE

Raheem Akingbolu

The Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukere, has said players in the power sector, manufacturing sector and digital space may experience stricter regulations in the interest of consumers in 2023.

Speaking on ARISE Exchange, a special business report section of the ARISE News, Irukera disclosed that FCCPC had, towards the end of 2022, embarked on further investigation and scrutiny of the power sector, fast moving consumer goods and the activities of digital lenders and unravelled major irregularities that have laid foundation for the areas the organisation would focus in 2023.

According to him, to this end, the agency has started unbundling more of its regulatory tools to create room for penalties in the months ahead.

He said: “Towards the end of last year, FCCPC opened investigation into the activities of some of the biggest importers of power…