FG to Increase Surveillance at Airports as COVID-19 Surges in China, Europe





•Asks state govts to submit inventory of isolation, testing centres

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government yesterday said it would step up surveillance at all the country’s international airports and trigger the now relaxed scientific approach, including asking travellers to fill health forms, in addition to checking their temperature, in response to the surge in spread of COVID-19.

It urged state governments to submit an inventory of isolation and testing centres for the management of COVID-19 in their respective states.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire disclosed this yesterday while speaking at the 17th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard.

He said government’s response to the latest spike would be guided by science through creating awareness and involving the public with increasing vaccination.

“We need to go back to wearing of face masks to protecting those with compromised health issues and to washing our hands and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper