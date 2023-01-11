General Election Won’t Be Postponed or Cancelled, FG Assures Nigerians





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The federal government yesterday said the 2023 general election would not be postponed or cancelled because of insecurity.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this in Abuja at the 17th edition of President Muhammadu Buhari scorecard series from 2015-2023, adding that nothing has happened to alter the election timetable.

The assurance by the federal government followed concerns raised by INEC, following rising cases of insecurity and the attack on the commission’s facilities in some parts of the country allegedly perpetrated by the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant arm of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), bandits and terrorist groups in the North-west and some other parts of the country as well as other forms of criminalities.

INEC had revealed that over 41 attacks had been carried out at its offices across 14 states since the 2019 general election, with the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper