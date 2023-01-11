Govt Mediates in Ekiti, Kogi Communities’ Boundary Dispute





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has begun a process of mediation in the boundary dispute between Ilasa Ekiti and Alu community in Kogi State, calling on the two towns to exercise restraint on the crisis-ridden land to avert unwarranted communal clash.

The action by the state government was sequel to a letter dated October 17, 202, and addressed to the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, from the National Boundary Commission (NBC) and signed by the Director, Internal Boundaries, Mr. U. N. Emiowele.

The NBC’s letter stemmed from a letter dated September 13, 2002, written by the Kogi State Government raising the allegation that the people of Ilasa-Ekiti were encroaching on the land belonging to Alu in Kogi State.

Acting on the letter, the Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, yesterday invited the Alasa of Ilasa, Oba Oluwasesan Ajayi, and the owners of the affected land to begin a process through which the matter could be nipped in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper