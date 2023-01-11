Labour Party Support Group Unveils Grassroots Mobilisation App









Mary Nnah

Value Driven Leadership (VDL), a team of professionals committed to reshaping Nigeria’s political and governance landscape, has launched a mobile app, the Obidient Townhall Platform.

This mobile application would ease organisation among supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, commonly referred to as Obidients.

The mobile tool, which was launched in Lagos, is expected to help Obidients across the country to communicate, coordinate, and plan with one another across wards and polling units by serving as a mobilising and canvassing tool.

In a statement made available to the press, the Co-convener of the VDL, Mrs. Nwamaka Okoye, highlighted the Townhall Platform’s strategic importance to Nigeria and the electioneering process.

Okoye said: “Nigeria urgently needs strong electioneering and governance systems to usher in a new generation of leaders. We built the Townhall app to turn online advocacy into offline…





Source: Thisday Newspaper