Makinde : I’ve Delivered my Promises to Ogbomosoland





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has assured the people that if he is re-elected, the state would experience more positive developments under the Omituntun 2.0 mantra.

The governor, who stated this while addressing party faithful in Ogbomosoland, maintained that he has delivered on his promises to the people of Ogbomoso, adding that he will consolidate on the achievements so far recorded when re-elected on March 11, 2023.

Makinde, who spoke at Oja-Igbo in Ogbomoso, Ahorodada, Tewure , Olokoto and Ikoyi-Ile in Oriire local government areas, urged the residents of Ogbomoso North, Ogbomoso South and Oriire local councils to vote for him and the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogbomosoland in the National Assembly and state Assembly elections.

The governor, while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters at Oja’gbo, Ogbomoso, venue of the campaign for Ogbomoso main councils, stated that if he is re-elected, he…





Source: Thisday Newspaper