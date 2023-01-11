More Winners Emerge in Glo Festival of Joy Promo 





A Jos miner was the happy winner of a brand new car in Jos, Plateau State as telecommunications company, Globacom continued its consumer appreciation promo, Festival of Joy promo yesterday.

The 37-year-old mine worker, joined by his wife, four young children and friends received the keys to his new car at a presentation ceremony at the Gloworld in Jos.

According to him, “I was working at a minefield that is located in a deep forest in Jos and initially thought the call coming from Globacom to notify me of the win was a scam. For some reason I picked and was informed that I had won a car. After rounds of me pushing back at the caller, as I wasn’t sure of the authenticity of the call, I finally agreed to close for the day and go to the Glo office to confirm. I was moved to tears to discover it was true”.

Source: Thisday Newspaper