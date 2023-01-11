New Naira Notes: CBN Takes ‘Beat The Rush’ Campaign to Asaba









Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it has put adequate measures in place to ensure that Nigerians fully embraced the newly designed N1,000, N500 and N200 as the country’s legal tender in order to actualise the January 31, 2023 deadline for expiration of the respective denominations of the existing old naira notes.

The CBN stated this yesterday in Asaba during the sensitisation of stakeholders, including traders and members of the public, on the Nigerian currency redesign, held at the popular Ogbe-ogonogo Market, covering South-south geo-political zone of the country.

The Branch Controller, CBN, Asaba Branch, Mr. Goodwin Okafor, who noted that the first phase of the exercise was taking place this week at certain major markets in some cities across the country, said that Nigerians should boldly embrace the redesigned currency notes as the country’s legal tender.

He pointed out that whereas the law provides for such redesign of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper