NIS Penalizes 36 Erring Personnel 





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed four personnel and demoted 14 officials for various act of indiscipline.

A statement on Tuesday by the spokesman of the service, Tony Akuneme, said this was part of efforts to rid the service of bad eggs and in furtherance of the federal government’s fight against corruption.

The statement read in part: “As part of efforts to rid the service of bad eggs and in furtherance of the federal government’s fight against corruption, the Nigeria Immigration Service has dismissed four personnel and demoted 14 others for various offences for which they appeared before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the service.”

The statement also disclosed that four other personnel were discharged and acquitted, while two were redeployed in other locations.

The statement added that 11 were issued warning letters and one was compulsorily retired, noting that according to the committee, 11 personnel…





Source: Thisday Newspaper