Omo-Agege Pledges to Clear Outstanding Pension Liability in 6 Months if Elected





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Deputy President of the Senate and the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has promised to clear outstanding pension liability of the state government within six months of his administration if elected the governor of Delta State.

Omo-Agege lamented a situation where citizens of the state who used their youthful age to serve Delta State are subjected to untold hardship with many not leaving to enjoy the fruit of their labour.

He gave this assurance yesterday during the continuation of his ward-to-ward campaign to Iyede-Ame in Ndokwa East and Ofagbe in Isoko North Local government areas of the state, noting that the problem of the state was lack of judicious, equitable and fair distribution of resources for the benefit of all.

He disclosed that if the APC is voted into power in the state, he would put an end to the era where pensioners and retirees die while waiting to be paid…





Source: Thisday Newspaper