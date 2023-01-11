One Vigilante Killed, as Local Hunters Repel Bandits Attack in Niger Community





By Laleye Dipo in Minna

A local vigilante was killed as local hunters repelled bandits attack on Madanda Community in Pangu district of Rafi local government area of Niger state on Monday.

The attack came almost one year after terrorists last attacked the community and three days after Muslim faithful held congregational prayers in Mosques in the community to thank God for the peace they had enjoyed for over a year.

It was gathered that unlike in the past the bandits stormed the community on foot but wielded dangerous weapons including AK47 rifles.

According to findings, the local hunters mobilised speedily to thwart the attack making the gunmen to scamper into the bush some of them with serious injuries.

The District Head of the Community Mallam Sallau Danladi Pangu who confirmed the incident to THISDAY in a telephone conversation on Tuesday believed that the terrorists lost some of their men but were courageous enough to escape with their corpses so that their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper