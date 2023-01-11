Rivers People will Give Full Support to Atiku, Says Sekibo





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, has expressed the hope that the people of the state will give full support to the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 election.

Sekibo disclosed this yesterday while addressing members of a pro-PDP group, the Arewa Democrats, who visited him at his residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said: “We have work on our hand, we have a job to convince everybody who is of voting age to come out that day and vote for PDP, vote for the umbrella, vote for Atiku Abubakar as President of Nigeria.

“As far as we are concerned in Rivers State, Atiku Abubakar is a son of Rivers State. So, Rivers people will support him in full.”

Sekibo, who is a former Minister of Transport, applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing the use of Bimodal…





Source: Thisday Newspaper