Terrorism: CSOs Allege Harassment by DSS for Exposing Plot to Frame Emefiele





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Coalition of National Interest Defenders (CNID), the umbrella body of the various groups of civil society organisations that exposed the alleged plot by the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to frame the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for terrorism financing, has raised the alarm that the lives of their members are in danger.

The group’s Convener, Mr. Tochukwu Ohazuruike, expressed the fears in a statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Wednesday.

Tochukwu alleged that the DG DSS had declared war on his members for exposing the plot.

Part of the statement read: “The DSS DG has declared war on our members for daring to expose the plot.

“He has arrested a member of our leadership, Meliga Godwin, who was beaten and handcuffed in his home like a common criminal before being dragged away.

“Reports of strange visits to the homes of other members of our leadership have…





Source: Thisday Newspaper