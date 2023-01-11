UNILORIN Mulls Virtual Classes over Traffic Gridlock





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The management of the University of Ilorin has said it is considering the possibility of reviving the virtual lecture option, especially for large classes to reduce the necessity of having large number of students on the road at peak periods.

The development, according to THISDAY checks, might not be unconnected with the enormity of the transportation challenges currently being faced by students of the university in recent times occasioned by the construction of the flyover on Tipper Garage axis of the University Road by the state government.

Many students of the institution and motorists have been faced with serious challenges of getting to the campus every day since their resumption following the ongoing flyover construction on the Tipper Garage axis of the University Road, Ilorin.

The development, however, led many of them to miss their lectures everyday, and has also continued to give the students and management of the institution a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper