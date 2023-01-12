2023: Int’l Body Urges Incoming Leaders to Address Poverty, Deprivation





As the 2023 general election draws nearer, the International Organisation for Food, Shelter and Empowerment (IOFSE) has urged those that would emerge leaders at all levels to address the issues of poverty and other forms of deprivation in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of IOFSE, Ambassador Declan Okwudiri Oguine, gave the advice Wednesday in Ideato, Imo State while speaking on the forthcoming 2023 general election taking place from February 25, 2023.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had in November 2022, disclosed that N133 million Nigerians, representing 63 per cent of the population were multi-dimensionally poor.

The NBS said that the huge number of poor people in the country was caused by lack of access to health, education, living standards, employment and security.

According to the World Bank, Nigeria’s poverty exceeds global projection and had described the country as the poverty capital of the world.

Giving more insights on the poverty level in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper