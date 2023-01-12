3000 Unclaimed Passports in Ekiti, Says NIS





By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has lamented the rising number of unclaimed passport booklets in its custody across the country.

The Assistant Comptroller General of NIS in charge of Land border, ACG Emmanuel Fagbamigbe who stated this in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, revealed that about 3,000 passport booklets are lying in the state Command unclaimed.

Fagbamigbe who described the situation as alarming called on the owners to urgently visit the NIS headquarters in the state to collect the passports they applied for.

The ACG who explained that he was in the state to sensitize people on the collection of the passports noted that the scenario was not peculiar to Ekiti as the situation is the same in other parts of the country.

The NIS boss who was speaking in the presence of the top management team of Ekiti state Command, led by Abdulrasheed Ademola said over 1000 owners of the unclaimed passports have been called on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper