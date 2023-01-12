AbdulRazaq Flags off Fresh N200m Support for 4,000 Kwara Artisans





Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday launched the disbursement of N50,000 grant each for no fewer than 4,000 Kwara artisans to support their businesses and strengthen the local economy.

“This programme is one of our initiatives to support local industries, talents and SMEs to grow. This prevents job export, strengthens the local economy, reduces poverty rate, and improves living standards in the state.

“Before our administration in 2019, Kwara State did not have any structured and legally backed initiative to encourage and support local industries, self-employment, petty trading and reduce poverty.

“History bears us witness that we are doing that already through the Kwara State Social Investment Programme. We will not drop the ball,” AbdulRasaq said at the launch in Ilorin, the state capital.

The administration had in 2020 contracted the production of 500,000 facemasks to the state branch of the Nigerian Tailoring Union to curb the spread of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper