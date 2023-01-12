Again, Buhari Warns Foreign Missions not to Interfere in Nigeria’s Local Politics – THISDAYLIVE

* Says nation working with ECOWAS to secure region, halt coups

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

As Nigeria heads to the polls in less than two months, President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his call to foreign diplomats in the country not to meddle in the nation’s local politics.

The president gave the warning on Thursday while receiving Letters of Credence from Ambassadors of Switzerland, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Senegal and the Republic of South Sudan at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari, according to a release issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, asked the new foreign diplomats to keep their activities and concerns within the limits of their calling and the reasons for being sent to Nigeria.

His words: ‘‘I urge you to be guided by diplomatic practice to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession as you monitor the build-up to the elections and the conduct of the general…