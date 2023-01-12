COMMUNITY-BASED EFFORTS IN PREVENTING DRUG ABUSE





Is it feasible to have free and fair elections in a peaceful atmosphere in Nigeria? We all know that drug use has significant negative impact on violence, and the majority of young people who engage in these aggressive behaviors are either directly or indirectly inspired and supported by the powerful members of society. These agents of destabilization cannot access the bulk of drug misuse advocacy programs since a vast majority of them are homeless and lack access to social media or the internet. The activities of these hoodlums if not checked are capable of creating huge insecurity while distorting economic growth processes.

For Nigeria’s stability and economic growth, it is crucial to ensure that the 2023 elections take place without incidents of thuggery and ballot box snatching. There are ways to effectively prevent violence and ensure a fair and free election process if desired commitment is shown.

One way is through community-based initiatives and grass-roots…





Source: Thisday Newspaper