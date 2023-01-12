Davidson Abraham’s Weekly Match Preview and Betting Tips: Week 2





Here we go! Another weekend filled with mouthwatering ties across the big leagues. A resurgent Manchester United side welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford as they hope to continue their fine form. This game between the two Manchester rivals is expected to be an entertaining one. Man City who will be hoping to close in on Arsenal at the top of the table are the favorites coming into this one and they have been tipped by the bookmakers to go home with all 3 points or a point at the very least.

Inter Milan and AC Milan are expected to routinely claim all 3 points respectively from their games against Verona and Lecce as the hope to reduce Napoli’s advantage at the top of the table. A star studded PSG and a very much improved Marseille are expected to beat Rennes and Lorient respectively in their quest for the Ligue 1 title.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Real Betis will all be descending on Saudi Arabia for the annual Supercopa De Espana with Madrid taking on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper