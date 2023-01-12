Drug War: Unidentified Security Personnel Allegedly Open Fire on NDLEA Operatives in Lagos









Rebecca Ejifoma

Unidentified security agents last Tuesday night allegedly opened fire on operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Awolowo Road in Lagos to ‘forcefully release the driver of an illicit drug-laden truck’.

The armed operatives were also said to have shattered the windscreen of one of the operational vehicles of the anti-narcotic agency used to barricade the truck.

The situation was, however, salvaged by the timely intervention of the military, although the armed operatives were said to have escaped with the driver, abandoning the truck.

In his maiden briefing at the NDLEA’s Lagos office in Gbagada, the new Lagos State Commander, Mr. Umar Adoro, explained that acting on intelligence, “we ambushed the truck.

“We knew when they finished loading and when they started their movement. We chose to accost the truck on Awolowo Road, as that would determine whether the drugs were being conveyed to the mainland or…







Source: Thisday Newspaper