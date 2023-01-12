Former Minister Challenges Removal as Wazirin Bauchi





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The immediate past Wazirin Bauchi and former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in the second republic, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Kirfi ,has dragged the Bauchi State government to court to challenge his removal from office as a Senior Councilor in the Bauchi Emirate Council.

Kirfi, a retired federal civil servant, a Minister in the government of Alhaji Shehu Shagari in the 1980s, the Pro-Chancellor, University of Ilorin from 1997-99 and Minister of Special Duties during the administration of then President Olusegun Obasanjo in the 2000s, was stripped of his traditional title as “Wazirin Bauchi” and removed from being a Council Member for the second time in five years, by the Bauchi Emirate Council for alleged “disloyalty and disrespect” to the State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

The Nonagenarian’s removal was conveyed in a letter addressed to him by the Secretary of the Bauchi Emirate Council, Alh. Shehu Mudi Muhammad, dated January 3rd, 2023 with…





Source: Thisday Newspaper