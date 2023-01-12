Kukah: No Eligible Voter Should Be Undecided 





Wants leaders to be held responsible for violence

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Influential cleric and Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew kukah, yesterday wondered why any Nigerian of voting age should be undecided in the forthcoming general elections.

Kukah observed that the failings of previous administrations as well as the current one notwithstanding, Nigerians must come out to decide who rule them in the next four years.

The cleric spoke as guest on Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

According to him, no Nigerian currently facing insecurity, joblessness, hunger amongst myriads of problems confronting the country should be undecided.

“Why will anybody be undecided about hunger, why will anybody be undecided about insecurity, why anybody be undecided about the fact that they don’t seem to know where the next meal will come from, why will anybody be undecided over the fact that there are no jobs”, he said.

Kukah, who noted that his…





Source: Thisday Newspaper