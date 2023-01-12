Labour Party Charges INEC to Intensify PVCs’ Issuance





•Frowns at upcoming TV reality show

Gabriel Emameh in Abuja

The National leadership of Labour Party (LP) yesterday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to intensify the distribution of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to Nigerians as the elections draw nearer.

Speaking during a press briefing in Enugu, to announce the party’s rally coming up today in the state, the spokesman of LP Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, urged INEC to increase manpower and extend collection center to every pulling units in the country to ease the collection.

“I am disappointed with the level of issuance of voter’s cards across the country. The turnout is much but the process of collecting it is quite difficult.

“The number of uncollected cards remain the same because the process is very difficult. The queue is very much in every collection center but few people were able to collect it at the end of the day. They are frustrating the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper